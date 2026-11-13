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Historic Ocean Liner SS United States Sunk off Florida
By Editorial Staff,9 days ago
The historic ocean liner SS United States was intentionally sunk on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, off the coast of Florida to become the world’s largest artificial reef. After an eight-hour flooding operation, the 990-foot vessel slipped beneath the waves around 10 pm ET and landed upright on the floor of the Gulf of Mexico. The record-setting vessel had once called New York Harbor home and was subject of failed nearly six-decade-long historic preservation battle.