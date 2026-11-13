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10 Books Like ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ You Should Read Next
By Jeff Somers,9 days ago
Sarah J. Maas’ lush, romance-soaked series A Court of Thorns and Roses has blossomed into a sprawling, complex fantasy series with millions of dedicated fans, and with good reason. A complex heroine who keeps discovering new depths in herself, fascinating supporting characters who shift from antihero to antivillain in unexpected ways, creative and beautifully rendered world-building—the series has it all, while also being unapologetically romantic (and steamy).