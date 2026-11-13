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Skiing History: An Early New York State Rope Tow
By Guest Contributor,4 days ago
The family enjoyed outdoor activities of all kinds, including winter sports. Several of Rose and her husband Peter Schaefer’s would become important Adirondack figures. Their oldest, Vince Schaefer became an atmospheric scientist at General Electric; Paul Schaefer became a noted Adirondack preservationist (his home in Niskayuna is now Union College’s Kelly Adirondack Center and Adirondack Research Library); and Carl Schaefer helped create one of New York State’s first rope tow ski lifts.
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