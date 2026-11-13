undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Native Nations, Benjamin Franklin, and the American Revolution
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
On Tuesday, November 17, and Wednesday, November 18, National Book Award–winner Ned Blackhawk will deliver two lectures, “The Ruptures of War and the Afterlife of Dispossession: Native Nations, Benjamin Franklin, and the Coming of the American Revolution.” The talks will offer new insight into the intersections between Ben Franklin‘s family and the Wampanoag community, and the influence of these relations on Franklin’s own political philosophies as the American Revolution approached.