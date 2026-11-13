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Gibson named Director of College Access Programs
8 days ago
The University of Southern Indiana has named Dr. LaShone M. Gibson as Director of College Access Programs effective November 16. In this role, Gibson will provide strategic and operational leadership for TRIO Student Support Services and Pathways to USI, with equal responsibility for both areas. The position oversees student support services, outreach and recruitment, college readiness initiatives, budgets, grant compliance, assessment, community partnerships and the Pre-Screagle Summer Institute. She will also advance college access, retention, persistence and completion by developing student-centered initiatives that address barriers to higher education and promote student success.