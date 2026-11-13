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Dolomite man with prior felony convictions sentenced to over 15 years on meth, firearm charges
By WBRC Digital Staff,9 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who had already been convicted on felonies has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean Michael Williams, 36, of Dolomite, Alabama was sentenced to 188 months in prison. He plead guilty to possession with intent to...
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