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Matt Brown, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson recount epic fight and sharing an ambulance afterwards
By Damon Martin,9 days ago
Matt Brown was already an 11-fight UFC veteran when he got the call to face Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his second appearance in the octagon. At the time, Thompson was a highly touted prospect with an undefeated record across his combat sports career and he got even more attention after delivering a brutal knockout in his debut. In many ways it felt like Brown was being set up as a stepping stone to help build Thompson’s career but the fight played out much differently than expected.