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Momentum Builds at Franklin County Land Bank
By Guest Contributor,7 days ago
That’s certainly good news for the prospective homeowners, whose decent jobs have not provided enough income to pay for a typical Adirondack starter home. But it is also good news for the Adirondacks. Run-down properties that are restored to health boost property values of neighboring homes, pay taxes, make the community more attractive and discourage vandalism and crime.