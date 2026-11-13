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How Tennessee Works: Cole learns how to clean a skyscraper
By Cole Johnson,8 days ago
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Go Build Tennessee. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville. The Nashville skyline is constantly changing and with more buildings, there is more glass to be cleaned! In the latest edition of How Tennessee Works, Cole heads up to the roof with Summit Window Cleaning to learn how they get the job done.