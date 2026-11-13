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Merab Dvalishvili still competing at RAF Abu Dhabi, Saba Lazishvili also added to card after Usman Nurmagomedov attack
By Mike Heck,8 days ago
Merab Dvalishvili will compete at RAF Abu Dhabi. The former UFC bantamweight champion was attacked earlier in the week by Usman Nurmagomedov and several members of his team. Despite being bloodied up, and being detained for around 48 hours, Dvalishvili made the choice to still face Marlon Moraes on Saturday’s wrestling event at Etihad Arena.