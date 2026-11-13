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Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets | Where to watch, stream and listen | Week 10
By Mike Maynard,9 days ago
Buffalo Bills (7-1) at New York Jets (2-7) | Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:00 p.m. | MetLife Stadium. The Bills and Jets face off for the first time this season, entering the matchup on opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. Buffalo has won four straight and is coming off its two largest margins of victory, while New York looks to get out of a four-game losing streak on Sunday.