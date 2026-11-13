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What CEOs Should Streamline (And What They Shouldn’t)
By Jared Navarre, Founder, Keyni ConsultingCEO of ONNIX,7 days ago
Streamlining and weight reduction aren’t the same thing. In Formula One, one removes mass; the other removes drag. Businesses confuse them all the time. Cutting headcount may reduce weight, but streamlining is what removes friction. CEOs seeking to streamline sometimes confuse these two terms. They optimize for costs —...