undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection comes to Switch & Switch 2 Jan. 13th, 2027
9 days ago
Today, Atari’s publishing label Infogrames announced that Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection will release on January 13, 2027 on Switch and Switch 2. Developed by Graphite Lab, with support from Implicit Conversions, The Lonesome Cowboy Collection brings six Lucky Luke titles from the 8, 16 and 32-bit eras to all modern platforms for the first time.