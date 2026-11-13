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9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 5 Review: Eddie Makes a Shocking Decision
By Ashley Bissette Sumerel,9 days ago
Buck says goodbye to Theo on 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 5, “Who’s Your Daddy?” but that doesn’t mean it’s the last he’ll see of him. This episode, as the title suggests, is all about father figures and the question of what makes someone a father. It opens with Theo packing his things and Eddie questioning Buck’s handling of the situation.