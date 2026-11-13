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Missing a single day didn't significantly set back the forming of a new habit in a UCL study, which found new daily habits took an average of 66 days to become automatic
By Graeme Brown,8 days ago
Anyone who has tried to build a new habit knows the feeling of breaking the chain. A missed morning walk or a skipped glass of water can seem to undo weeks of effort, and many people give up at that point. A study from University College London suggests that reaction is misplaced. Missing a single opportunity to perform a new behavior did not significantly affect how quickly it became a habit. On average, it took 66 days for a new daily habit to feel automatic.