undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Honkai: Star Rail devs "always looking into development for different platforms," but "don't have much to share at this point"
9 days ago
Honkai: Star Rail is a HoYoverse space fantasy RPG. that has you hop aboard the Astral Express and experience the galaxy’s infinite wonders filled with adventure and thrills. Players will meet new companions across various worlds and maybe even run into some familiar faces. Overcome the struggles together caused by Stellaron and unravel the hidden truths behind it.