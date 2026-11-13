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Worms: Galactic Tactics "Explainer" Video
9 days ago
Today, team17 has released a new video that answers the ultimate question: What is Worms Galactic Tactics? The video delves into the gameplay of the upcoming 2027 title, which will see players take a squad of three worms through Emperor Flugg’s deadly Galactic Gauntlet. As players battle against their ruthless opponents, they’ll acquire new offensive and defensive mods for their weapons and utilities, helping them in the next wave of skirmishes, clashes, and kerfuffles. Worms Galactic Tactics heads to Switch 2 sometime in 2027.