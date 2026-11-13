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Indiana FFA Chapters Receive Grants Through New Agricultural Education Program
By Melissa Jacobs,9 days ago
Twenty-seven FFA chapters across northern Indiana have been selected to receive grants through the inaugural Focus on the Farm: Applause to AG program. The $100,000 investment will support hands-on agricultural learning, leadership development, career preparation, classroom improvements and opportunities for students to participate in agricultural competitions and other experiences. The...