undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Altered Five Blues Band Release “With a Little Help from My Friends”
9 days ago
Altered Five Blues Band Release “With a Little Help from My Friends”. Blind Pig Records announces the release of “With a Little Help from My Friends,” Altered Five Blues Band’s soulful, blues-infused take on The Beatles’ classic. The song has been a staple of the band’s live shows throughout its 24-year history, often serving as the encore. Now, for the first time, it’s available as a studio recording.