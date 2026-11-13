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Former Nintendo employees say the Zelda series was in "dire straits" sales-wise, and the "dramatic" shift to Breath of the Wild was needed to woo new gamers
9 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has just landed on Switch 2 and to much fanfare. The game managed to move over 5 million units in just 4 days, and there’s no doubt it’ll outsell both the N64 original and 3DS remake very soon. Longtime fans of the franchise are happy to see Ocarina of Time return, as not only has it been one of the most beloved entries in the series for a long time, but it’s also a way to revisit the first big shift for Zelda games, which was from 2D to 3D. Some Zelda fans lament the series’ move away from the gameplay approach established in Ocarina of Time to how things are today with Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom, but two former Nintendo staffers have shared some thoughts on why the change-up was a long time coming.