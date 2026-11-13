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Tottenham Will Forget All About Losing Will Lankshear By Signing Giant Striker
By Alfie Cairns Culshaw,9 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur could look to address their centre-forward issues in January, and one player they are closely observing is Freiburg's Igor Matanovic. After a turbulent start to the new campaign, Spurs have improved in recent weeks under Roberto De Zerbi, although they remain locked in a congested mid-table in the Premier League. Scoring just ten goals in their opening ten matches, it's clear that the Italian's side's primary issue is their inability to find the back of the net.