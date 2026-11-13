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Medical cannabis dispensary opens in Staunton
By WMRA,9 days ago
The Shenandoah Valley's second medical marijuana dispensary has opened in Staunton. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi paid them a visit and filed this report. The AYR Cannabis Dispensary Staunton is celebrating their grand opening just in time for the high demand they expect for "Green Wednesday," the unofficial weed-buying holiday a day before Thanksgiving's turkey feasts and smoky "cousin walks."
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