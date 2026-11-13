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DC Studios Shakeup | VisionQuest Ep. 5-8 Review | MCU L8R
By POST Wrestling Staff,8 days ago
Rich Fann and WH Park wrap up their review of VisionQuest, the final installment in the WandaVision trilogy. In the final four episodes, they explore the show’s themes of parenthood, loss, the impulse to destroy the world after losing the one(s) you love, and how to come back from it. Rich and WH also break down Vision’s “grief is fear” epiphany and speculate on how (and where) Ultron may return in the future. Finally, they discuss those post-credit scenes and what they mean for the MCU.