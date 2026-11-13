undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Slotkin, Warren Push FTC to Rein in Companies Withholding Tariff Refunds from Consumers
8 days ago
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) joined an effort led by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to ask the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to look into major corporations that are keeping tariff refunds for themselves after having passed higher costs on to shoppers. In a letter addressed to FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, the senators asked the agency to determine whether these firms broke federal law by holding on to the money rather than reimbursing customers once President Trump’s tariffs were ruled unlawful.