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NEW November/Thanksgiving Cabin Fever Farmers Market!
By Natalie Selbe,8 days ago
Join us for our NEW November Cabin Fever Market on Saturday, November 14th! We’re bringing together so many of your favorite local farmers, artisans, bakers, makers, and small businesses for a wonderful day of shopping, community, and familiar faces. Come say hello, stock up on local goodness, get a head start on your holiday shopping, and help us kick off our indoor market season! Here are all the deets:
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