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17th annual Greg Crowder Memorial Photojournalism Award winners announced
By Mikayla Flores,9 days ago
Undergraduate journalism student Natalia Velador Carrillo won first place in the 2026 Greg Crowder Memorial Photojournalism Award with a portfolio highlighting the culture and people of Rwanda in Africa. Velador Carrillo participated in the Howard G. Buffett Foundation International Visual Journalism Project. She traveled to Africa, following Xaveria Mukagashugi and...