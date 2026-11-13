undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Linda Boren, 88, of Carmi
By Mark Wells,9 days ago
Linda Boren, 88, of Carmi, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Wabash Senior Living and Rehab. Born December 3, 1937, in Benton, IL, she was the daughter of William Virgil and Della Arzella (Braham) Lampley. She married the love of her life Alonzo Boren, Jr., on March 27, 1956. They shared more than 59 years of marriage before his passing on June 29, 2014. Linda and her husband owned and operated Boren and Sons Grocery. She later worked at Chets, Merle Norman, and Walmart in Carmi and was a member of the New Beginning Church of God. Linda was always smiling and laughing. She adored her grandchildren, taking them swimming and making their childhood magical. Her deep love for Jesus led her to speak often of heaven, and she looked forward to walking through its pearly gates to be greeted by Jesus. Linda’s family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Wabash Senior Living and Rehab and Southern Illinois Hospice.