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No charges filed as Butler Township shooting investigation continues
By FOX56 NEWSROOM,9 days ago
BUTLER TWP., LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — No charges have been filed in a shooting investigation on Edge Rock Drive, Pennsylvania State Police said in a brief update Friday. Troopers responded around 6:27 p.m. Nov. 10 to assist Butler Township police. State Police Troop N’s Criminal Investigation Unit took over the case and is investigating with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.
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