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Woodhaven’s Hope Noal signs on to run cross country at University of Missouri-Kansas City
By Alexander Mulleramuller@medianewsgroup.com,9 days ago
Among the slew of local high school student-athlete college signings that took place earlier this week was one featuring one of the area’s top distance runners. Woodhaven High School senior Hope Noal on Wednesday formally signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and cross country career at University of Missouri-Kansas City next school year.
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