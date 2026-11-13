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Beth de Araújo, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Dawn Porter, Jesse Eisenberg to Be Honored at 2027 Sundance Film Festival Event ‘Celebrating Sundance Institute: The Boulder Debut’
By Erik Anderson,9 days ago
The nonprofit Sundance Institute today announced details for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival’s annual fundraiser, Celebrating Sundance Institute: The Boulder Debut, taking place on Friday, January 22, 2027, at the Limelight Boulder hotel in Boulder, Colorado. The evening will be emceed by Stanley Tucci and will honor Jesse Eisenberg...