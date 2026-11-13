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The Capital Grille is offering a Wagyu burger with fries and wine starting at $35
By PhillyVoice Media Events,9 days ago
The Capital Grille is offering a steakhouse meal at a relatively modest price: an American Wagyu burger, fries and a glass of wine starting at $35. The restaurant's Wagyu & Wine promotion runs through Sunday, Nov. 22, at participating locations, including Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Newtown and Cherry Hill. The offer is available only in the lounge, and prices vary by location.
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