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Andrew Garfield to Receive Spotlight Award for ‘Artificial’ at Palm Springs International Film Awards
By Erik Anderson,9 days ago
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Andrew Garfield is the recipient of the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Artificial. The Film Awards will take place on January 7, 2027, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running January 7-18, 2027. “Andrew Garfield continues...