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‘Bitter Christmas’ Review: And Just Like That… Cannes Almodóvar Really Have it All? [B+]
By Martin Tsai,9 days ago
Pedro Almodóvar has long treated autobiography less as confession than as a hall of mirrors: memory filtered through melodrama, desire displaced by performance, private wounds lacquered in impossible color. At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, two veteran auteurs arrive with films preoccupied by the ethics of artistic cannibalization — Asghar Farhadi’s Parallel Tales and Almodóvar’s Bitter Christmas. If Farhadi appears to be obliquely litigating the plagiarism accusations that have shadowed him in recent years, Almodóvar, in the more revealingly titled Autofiction — the French title used onscreen during Cannes screenings — turns inward, constructing a rueful and frequently very funny meditation on the porous boundary between artistic truth and emotional trespass.