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Murdaugh defense asks judge to toss murder indictments, citing false grand jury evidence
By Ian KayanjaJane Caroline Fusco,9 days ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh’s defense team argued Friday that the murder indictments against him should be dismissed ahead of a retrial, claiming a grand jury was presented with false evidence. Murdaugh’s attorneys alleged that a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator gave the grand jury...