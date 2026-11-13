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Ava DuVernay to Be Honored by ACLU SoCal With Bill of Rights Award for ’14th’ (EXCLUSIVE)
By Jazztangcay,8 days ago
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay will be honored by ACLU SoCal at this year’s Bill of Rights Awards. Chandra Bhatnagar, executive director of the ACLU SoCal said, “Ava has helped millions engage with the ongoing work of protecting civil rights, expanding opportunity and strengthening democratic participation. It is especially fitting that we will honor Ava on the […]