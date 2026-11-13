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Bakersfield woman inherits Park Stockdale home and is fighting to get a lien removed
By Jasmin Knox,9 days ago
Inheriting a family home can preserve a legacy, but it can also come with unexpected financial obligations — including unpaid homeowners association fees and property liens. That is what Bakersfield resident Angela Roberts said she is dealing with after taking ownership of her family’s home in Park Stockdale following her mother’s death in 2021. Roberts described the neighborhood as more than a place to live, calling it a community her family has called home for generations.
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