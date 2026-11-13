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F1 Driver Warned He Will Be ‘Dumped at Smaller Team’ If His Form Doesn’t Improve
By Daniel Feliciano,9 days ago
The Formula 1 season is beginning to wind down for the 2026 season, with Kimi Antonelli already crowned the Drivers' championship winner after a stunning campaign. The 21-year-old became the youngest world champion in F1 history when he finished as runner-up in Brazil's Grand Prix earlier this month, and has now cemented himself as the number one driver at Mercedes as a result, with the 2027 season set to be a big step up with people now seeing him as the one to beat.