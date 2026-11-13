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Alzheimer's and brain awareness: Leading the charge in reducing dementia risk
By HA HearingBrain Centers of America,9 days ago
November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and as the global population ages, the urgency to address cognitive decline and its associated risks has never been greater. Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, affects over 7 million Americans aged 65 and older, with projections estimating nearly 13 million cases by 2050.
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