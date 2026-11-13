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Lions, Patriots Week 10 injury designations: Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable; sure, ok
By Erik Schlitt,8 days ago
CB D.J. Reed (hip) S Kerby Joseph (knee, PUP) — Days remaining in injury evaluation clock: 4. Mays, Reed, and Joseph didn’t travel with the team to Germany and were unofficially ruled out on Thursday; that status was confirmed on Friday. The good news for the Lions is that no other injured players were designated out, meaning the rest of the roster will have a chance to play in this game.