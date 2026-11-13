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How Can We Finance COP31’s Electrification Plan?
By ESG Today Guest Post,4 days ago
Guest post by: Tsvetelina Kuzmanova, EU Sustainable Finance Policy Lead, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) COP31 is shaping up to be the “electrification COP”. This Friday, the summit will focus on finance, just as new global ambition to increase electricity’s share of the energy mix to 35% by 2035 gathers momentum, and attention focuses on how the world can actually deliver and pay for this transformation.