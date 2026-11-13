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Lafayette man charged in child molesting investigation
By Chris Locken,9 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Lafayette man formally charged in child molesting investigation. The Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office says 68-year-old Gregory Lawrence Dykstal is charged with intentionally performing sexual conduct with a child victim. Dykstal allegedly sexually abused a child younger than 6, according to a police affidavit. The affidavit...