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As Cities Burn Map Out Early 2027 U.S. Tour Dates
By SenecaNo Comments,9 days ago
Following the recent wide release of their latest album, ‘brain matter(s),’ As Cities Burn have announced plans to hit the road for a series of U.S. shows in early 2027. The album initially received a limited rollout earlier this year through Lockstep before becoming available worldwide. The upcoming trek will include several dates with Baby In The 90s in support, while one Louisiana stop will see As Cities Burn opening for Colour Revolt.