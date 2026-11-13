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EveryStep launches annual Cheer Box program for grieving families
By Business Record Staff,9 days ago
EveryStep is seeking volunteer delivery drivers for its annual Cheer Box program, which begins Monday. The initiative brings together businesses, community members and volunteers to wrap and deliver more than 700 gift boxes to Iowans experiencing their first holiday season after the loss of a loved one. Part of EveryStep’s Amanda the Panda grief and loss services, the program provides boxes containing eight gifts intended to help recipients remember and honor their loved ones. Volunteers are needed throughout the Des Moines metro area and across Iowa. Boxes must be picked up in the Des Moines area Nov. 19 or 20 and delivered by Dec. 10. Nominations for recipients are currently on a waitlist. To volunteer or learn more, visit EveryStep’s website.