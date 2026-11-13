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Ongoing identity theft problem
By Times-Herald Newspapers,9 days ago
TRENTON — A Trenton woman filed a police report to help address an ongoing identity theft problem that has been impacting her life for more than three years. She said she first discovered a problem in March 2023 when she couldn’t log into a Michigan Secretary of State website to renew her driver’s license. She found a new email had been added to the account that had a Taylor mailing address.