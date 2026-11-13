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EU Parliament, Council Strike Deal to Give Industry €10 Billion in Additional Free Carbon Allowances
By Mark Segal,4 days ago
Lawmakers in the European Parliament and EU Member States announced that they reached a late-night deal to add free carbon allowances worth approximately €10 billion under the EU emissions trading system (ETS) to support energy-intensive sectors and protect them from “carbon leakage,” a situation in which production of emissions-intensive goods shifts to countries with less stringent environmental and climate policies.