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Starset Blast Off With Sci-Fi Music Video For “v 0 y a g e r”
By SenecaNo Comments,8 days ago
Starset have unveiled another new single, “v 0 y a g e r,” continuing a run of releases from the platinum-certified cinematic rock outfit throughout 2026. The track arrives with an outer space-inspired music video directed by Jeb Hardwick, whose previous credits include work with Architects and Sleeping With Sirens. The sci-fi-themed visual can be viewed below.