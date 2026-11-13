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Jang Na-ra and Kim Hye-yoon's 'Good Partner 2' Third Teaser Promises Harsher Divorce Cases and a Warning From Rebom
By Megan Carla,9 days ago
A third teaser has been released for Good Partner 2, and it puts its divorce lawyers in front of clients whose marriages have broken down in ways that are hard to imagine. Cases built on infidelity, violence and one-sided open marriages flash past in quick succession. The SBS series uses those cases to set up a season that promises punishment for the people who caused the damage and a slower path toward healing for the clients left behind.