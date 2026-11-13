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Iowa awarded $250,000 to expand college credit opportunities
By Business Record Staff,9 days ago
The Iowa Department of Education has received a $250,000 grant to develop a statewide system that will allow adult learners to earn college credit for knowledge and skills acquired outside the classroom, including through work experience, military service and professional certifications. The Strategic Impact and Innovation Grant from the Midwestern...