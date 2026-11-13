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Cavalera, Cynic & Bell Witch Set Special Album Performances For 2027 ‘Fire In The Mountains’ Festival
By SenecaNo Comments,9 days ago
Fire In The Mountains has revealed another wave of artists for its 2027 edition, with Cavalera, Cynic and Bell Witch among the latest additions bringing special album performances to the annual event. The festival will return to Red Eagle Campground on the Blackfeet Nation in Montana from July 22-25, 2027....