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Attorney General Sunday Joins Coalition in Securing $63 Million Settlement with Family Dollar Stores Regarding Over-Charging at Register Practices
9 days ago
(Harrisburg, PA) Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 16 other states, recently secured a $63 million national settlement with Family Dollar Stores to resolve allegations that the company routinely charged customers more at the register than the prices that were displayed on shelves, price tags, and advertisements.